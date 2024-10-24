Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.
Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.
