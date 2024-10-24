Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.24, but opened at $120.00. Lindsay shares last traded at $131.31, with a volume of 27,686 shares.

Lindsay Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

