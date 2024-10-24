Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Trading Down 8.9 %

Life Time Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 1,163,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

