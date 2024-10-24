Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

TSE LNF opened at C$27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.16. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$16.46 and a 1-year high of C$30.64.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.2104466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

