Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.12 and traded as high as C$29.41. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$28.90, with a volume of 19,738 shares changing hands.

LNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2104466 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

