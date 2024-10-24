Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $45.38. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 601,786 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

