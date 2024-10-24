Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Equities researchers at Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

TENX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

