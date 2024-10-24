Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$209.50 and a 12 month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$1.96. The firm had revenue of C$624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.15 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

