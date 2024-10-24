Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,311 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 281,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,484 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.99%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

