Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

MAR traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

