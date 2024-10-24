Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 22 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $17,854,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $512.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $518.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.93.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

