Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,380,125. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.