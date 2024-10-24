KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $51.62 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00240215 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00653413 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

