Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 4,626,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

