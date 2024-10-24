Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 205142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 643,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,999 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

