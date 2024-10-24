KeyCorp Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $252.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.89.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,835. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $230.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in T-Mobile US by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

