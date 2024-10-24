Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.