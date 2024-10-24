Keene & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 13,010 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

DAR stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

