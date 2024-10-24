Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.6 %

HAE opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.