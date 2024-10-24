Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Releases Earnings Results

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KPCPY opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

