JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $190.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

