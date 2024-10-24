JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

