JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 5,104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $385.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.