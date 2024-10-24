JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,135 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

