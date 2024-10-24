JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

