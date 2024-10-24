Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,266. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

