James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.40, but opened at $34.12. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 14,649 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,162,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 218,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.