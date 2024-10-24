James Anthony Sabala Sells 12,500 Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Stock

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) Director James Anthony Sabala sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$15,887.50.
Dolly Varden Silver Price Performance
Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.07. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$427.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.38.
Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.
