Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Jacobs Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

