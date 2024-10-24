Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

Featured Articles

