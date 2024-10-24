Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.37. 735,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,509. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

