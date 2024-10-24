Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after acquiring an additional 211,614 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 8,247,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,203,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

