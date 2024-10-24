Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,927. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

