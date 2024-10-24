Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,531 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.13. 51,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,106. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $283.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.93 and a 200-day moving average of $261.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

