Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64,136 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,396 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 162.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,747 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 277,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

