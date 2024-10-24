ITV (LON:ITV) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.98). 2,524,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,240,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get ITV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Trading Down 0.2 %

ITV Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.15.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.