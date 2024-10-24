iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 13.00% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $447,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,659 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 102,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,346,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10,087.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. 895,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

