iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,876,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,929,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

