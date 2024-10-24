iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $279.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $283.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

