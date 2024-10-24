iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 1.95% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,424,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $67.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

