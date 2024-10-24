iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Decreased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,587.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.85. The company had a trading volume of 711,547 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day moving average is $170.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

