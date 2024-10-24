iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Lessened by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.34. 18,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,091. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.