iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $25.79. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 196,654 shares.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 510,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 313,900 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,986,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,737,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

