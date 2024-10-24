iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.16. 301,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
