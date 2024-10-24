iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 465,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 166,996 shares.The stock last traded at $34.48 and had previously closed at $35.84.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 285,006 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

