iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $103.93, with a volume of 251539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.