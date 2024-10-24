iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,119. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.