iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 140402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Bcwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 287,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

