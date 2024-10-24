iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 13,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 45,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,578,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

