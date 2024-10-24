iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

